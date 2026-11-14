There are some wonderful dogs in the Genesee Depot area hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are with Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue and can be met by appointment after an approved application.

Breed: Australian Kelpie / Shepherd mix

Australian Kelpie / Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue (Genesee Depot / North Prairie, WI)

(Genesee Depot / North Prairie, WI) Adoption process: Must be 24 years or older to adopt. Apply online at the rescue’s website. After approval, the WI manager will call to answer questions and set up a private meet and greet. The process can take up to 7 days , and adoptions are done by weekly appointments after approval.

Must be to adopt. Apply online at the rescue’s website. After approval, the WI manager will call to answer questions and set up a private meet and greet. The process can take up to , and adoptions are done by after approval. Location for meets: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)

👉 Meet DUCK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white) Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue

Adoption process: Must be 24 years or older to adopt. Start by filling out the online application. Once approved, the WI manager will call to talk through next steps and set up a private meet and greet. This may take up to 7 days , with weekly adoption appointments after approval.

Must be to adopt. Start by filling out the online application. Once approved, the WI manager will call to talk through next steps and set up a private meet and greet. This may take up to , with after approval. Location for meets: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)

👉 Meet LIKO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue

Adoption process: Adopters must be 24+ years old . Fill out the online application first; after approval, the WI manager will call to discuss adoption and arrange a private meet and greet. The approval process can take up to 7 days , and adoptions are done by weekly appointment .

Adopters must be . Fill out the online application first; after approval, the WI manager will call to discuss adoption and arrange a private meet and greet. The approval process can take up to , and adoptions are done by . Location for meets: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)

👉 Meet COLLIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue

Adoption process: You must be at least 24 years old to adopt. Start with the online application; once approved, the WI manager will contact you to answer questions and schedule a private meet and greet. The process can take up to 7 days , with weekly adoption appointments after approval.

You must be to adopt. Start with the online application; once approved, the WI manager will contact you to answer questions and schedule a private meet and greet. The process can take up to , with after approval. Location for meets: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)

👉 Meet GIO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Genesee Depot or North Prairie, WI and ready to add a dog to your family, please visit Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue’s website to fill out an application, then set up a meet and greet once you’re approved.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.