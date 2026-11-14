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🐶 Friendly Dogs Waiting for Adoption Near Genesee Depot
There are some wonderful dogs in the Genesee Depot area hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are with Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue and can be met by appointment after an approved application.
DUCK
- Breed: Australian Kelpie / Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue (Genesee Depot / North Prairie, WI)
- Adoption process: Must be 24 years or older to adopt. Apply online at the rescue’s website. After approval, the WI manager will call to answer questions and set up a private meet and greet. The process can take up to 7 days, and adoptions are done by weekly appointments after approval.
- Location for meets: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)
👉 Meet DUCK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LIKO
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue
- Adoption process: Must be 24 years or older to adopt. Start by filling out the online application. Once approved, the WI manager will call to talk through next steps and set up a private meet and greet. This may take up to 7 days, with weekly adoption appointments after approval.
- Location for meets: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)
👉 Meet LIKO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COLLIN
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue
- Adoption process: Adopters must be 24+ years old. Fill out the online application first; after approval, the WI manager will call to discuss adoption and arrange a private meet and greet. The approval process can take up to 7 days, and adoptions are done by weekly appointment.
- Location for meets: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)
👉 Meet COLLIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GIO
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue
- Adoption process: You must be at least 24 years old to adopt. Start with the online application; once approved, the WI manager will contact you to answer questions and schedule a private meet and greet. The process can take up to 7 days, with weekly adoption appointments after approval.
- Location for meets: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)
👉 Meet GIO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Genesee Depot or North Prairie, WI and ready to add a dog to your family, please visit Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue’s website to fill out an application, then set up a meet and greet once you’re approved.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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