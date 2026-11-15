North Port neighbors are sharing some generous freebies this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby and can pick up soon.

Item: Used fire pit ring and bricks

Condition: Used; must take the entire set

Location: Backensto St & Battersea Ave, North Port, FL (poster notes pickup near Neon Ave in North Port)

Source: nextdoor.com

Free fire pit ring with matching bricks, ready for someone who wants to set up a backyard fire area. The poster says it’s free and you must take all pieces. They’ll remove the listing once it’s gone, so it’s likely first-come, first-served.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large chair with matching ottoman

Condition: Described as beautiful but stinky; cat has repeatedly peed on it and it needs a thorough cleaning

Location: Cedar Grove, North Port, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Oversized, comfy-looking chair with an ottoman available at no cost. The owner loves it but says their cat will not stop peeing on it, and they don’t want to keep paying for professional cleaning. It’s quite large, so you’ll need enough space in your vehicle. The poster plans to put it out at the curb on Wednesday if no one picks it up before then.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 7-year-old Weimaraner dog named Miley (rehoming, not for sale)

Condition: Adult dog, needs a loving, active home

Location: Woodhaven & Haberland, North Port, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Miley is a 7-year-old Weimaraner whose owner is facing spine surgery and declining health, and can no longer provide the time, attention, and exercise she needs. Miley is described as very loving and affectionate and is looking for a caring new home. If you’re familiar with Weimaraners and can offer a stable, active environment, this could be a great match.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in North Port tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.