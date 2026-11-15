North Port’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing. Here are a few solid local roles if you like fast‑paced, people‑focused work.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: North Port, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Last year GMs earned about $103,000 on average

Last year GMs earned Hours: Must be available Sun–Thu 9:00 AM–1:00 AM, Fri–Sat 9:00 AM–2:00 AM

Hands-on role running the whole store, from team leadership and customer service to cost and cash control. Includes health insurance, paid time off, and training that can lead toward franchise ownership; fast food/restaurant management and a reliable, insured vehicle with FL driver’s license are strongly preferred.

Employer: Troon at Palmera at Wellen Park

at Location: North Port, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with employer match (per plan rules)

Back-of-house role preparing food for restaurant and banquets in a fast-paced, hospitality-focused setting. You’ll handle prep, cooking, cleanliness, and safe food storage while working with a global leader in golf and community management.

Employer: Joe’s Barber Shop

Location: North Port, FL

Type: Full-time or part-time (commission-based)

Full-time or part-time (commission-based) Pay: $30.64–$60.00 per hour, 60% commission + tips, paid daily

Busy walk-in neighborhood shop with a 36-year history in the same spot, serving clients from kids to seniors. You’ll need a current Florida Barber license and skill with classic men’s cuts, some modern styles, beard trims, and occasional women’s cuts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full listing answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.