A North Port, Florida police officer helped save a baby who had stopped breathing.

Body camera video from Nov. 7 shows the officer performing rescue efforts on the infant until the baby starts to cry again, a sign they are breathing.

The North Port Police Department shared the video on Facebook, noting that not every call is about crime or arrests. They said police work is also about protecting life, and that sometimes a baby’s first cry is the best reward.

There’s no request for public help or next steps in this story; it’s a look at how an officer used his training to respond in a life‑threatening moment.