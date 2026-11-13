Food from local vendors will be for sale at the Poinsettia Parade & Festival, presented by Quality TV Smart Home & Security, on 2026-12-05 from 3–7 p.m. at City Center in North Port. Families can plan a dinner break between festival activities and the 5 p.m. parade. See the full list of Yuletide Village participants: NorthPortFL.gov/Poinsettia.

This content is adapted from materials provided by North Port Parks & Rec