North Port’s food scene is growing fast, and a lot of spots are staffing up. If you like working with people, food, or both, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Troon – Palmera at Wellen Park

Troon – Location: North Port, FL

North Port, FL Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about prepping and cooking for restaurant and banquet guests in a busy, resort-style setting. You’ll work with whole ingredients, keep the kitchen clean and safe, and get access to healthcare and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Troon – Palmera at Wellen Park

Troon – Location: North Port, FL

North Port, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step up from line cook into a leadership spot. You’ll help create menus and specials, coordinate food for events, manage inventory, and schedule kitchen staff, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match available.

Employer: Troon – Palmera at Wellen Park

Troon – Location: North Port, FL

North Port, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love the front-of-house energy. You’ll mix drinks, help design seasonal cocktails, support social media content, and handle POS and cash, with access to healthcare, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: North Port Behavioral Health

Location: North Port, FL

North Port, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full food service operation in a healthcare setting—menu planning, food safety, budgeting, and staff management. Great fit if you have 4+ years in food service and 2+ years supervising, plus ServSafe and/or Certified Dietary Manager credentials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.