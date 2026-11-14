📅 Learn about North Port’s growing healthcare hub

A free Healthcare Town Hall is coming up in North Port.

When: Thursday, December 10, 2026, 6:00–7:30 PM

Where: Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, FL

Cost: Free

A panel of healthcare leaders will talk about their facilities, services, and why they chose to be in North Port. After the presentations, you’ll be able to ask questions.

Confirmed panelists include:

Jeff Mangrum , Chief Nursing Officer, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare – North Port

, Chief Nursing Officer, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare – North Port Nicole Carr , Chief Nursing Officer, HCA Healthcare

, Chief Nursing Officer, HCA Healthcare Jerry Creighton, MSN, RN , CEO, Exalt Health Wellen Park

, CEO, Exalt Health Wellen Park Dr. Calvin Tran, Chief Medical Officer, North Port Behavioral Health

Other healthcare providers will also have expo-style tables so you can meet them and learn more about local care options.