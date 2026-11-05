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North Port
🏥 North Port, FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $98K+
7 days ago
North Port’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in big retail and in-home care. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and help patients close to home.
Staff Pharmacist – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: North Port, FL (1100 S Main St)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for a 40-hr/week schedule; bonus eligible)
- Work at the heart of a busy community pharmacy, counseling patients, dispensing meds, and giving immunizations with strong tech and support behind you. Comes with competitive pay, bonuses, health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Immediate Openings – Caregivers (Day & Night Shifts) – Longboat Key
- Employer: Preferred Care at Home of Sarasota
- Location: Longboat Key, FL (hiring from North Port, FL area)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Great if you’re a CNA or HHA who wants flexible day or night shifts helping seniors with daily care, companionship, and light housekeeping in their homes. You’ll need a CNA or 40-hour HHA certificate, CPR, Level 2 background check, and reliable transportation.
Home Health Aide or CNA – In-Home Care
- Employer: Dial-a-Nurse Registry
- Location: North Port, FL 34288 and nearby ZIPs (34286, 34287, 34289, 34291)
- Type: Part-time and full-time options
- Salary: Not listed
- In-home care role for HHAs and CNAs who want flexible schedules with weekday and weekend shifts. You’ll work one-on-one with clients, backed by an established agency and a supportive team.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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