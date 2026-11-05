🏥 North Port, FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $98K+

North Port’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in big retail and in-home care. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and help patients close to home.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: North Port, FL (1100 S Main St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for a 40-hr/week schedule; bonus eligible)

(for a 40-hr/week schedule; bonus eligible) Work at the heart of a busy community pharmacy, counseling patients, dispensing meds, and giving immunizations with strong tech and support behind you. Comes with competitive pay, bonuses, health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Preferred Care at Home of Sarasota

Preferred Care at Home of Sarasota Location: Longboat Key, FL (hiring from North Port, FL area)

(hiring from area) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Great if you’re a CNA or HHA who wants flexible day or night shifts helping seniors with daily care, companionship, and light housekeeping in their homes. You’ll need a CNA or 40-hour HHA certificate, CPR, Level 2 background check, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Dial-a-Nurse Registry

Location: North Port, FL 34288 and nearby ZIPs (34286, 34287, 34289, 34291)

Type: Part-time and full-time options

Part-time and full-time options Salary: Not listed

Not listed In-home care role for HHAs and CNAs who want flexible schedules with weekday and weekend shifts. You’ll work one-on-one with clients, backed by an established agency and a supportive team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.