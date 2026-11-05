Rock & Run for the Rescue moved to December 13

The 4th Annual Rock & Run for the Rescue has been postponed from November 7 to December 13 due to flooding at Myakahatchee Creek, which has blocked access to the parking lot, start/finish line, and awards area. Registered runners can either join the race on December 13, receive a credit toward next year’s race (date to be set), or allow their registration fee to be used as a donation, and should check the race website or their registration email to choose an option.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rescue Garage