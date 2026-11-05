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North Port
Rock & Run for the Rescue moved to December 13
2 days ago
The 4th Annual Rock & Run for the Rescue has been postponed from November 7 to December 13 due to flooding at Myakahatchee Creek, which has blocked access to the parking lot, start/finish line, and awards area. Registered runners can either join the race on December 13, receive a credit toward next year’s race (date to be set), or allow their registration fee to be used as a donation, and should check the race website or their registration email to choose an option.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Rescue Garage
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.