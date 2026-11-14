\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3WSg3V_1H590WJO00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSg3V_1H590WJO00" width="725" height="400" >\u003c/figure>\u003ch2>Lincoln County Jail, North Platte\u003c/h2>\u003cp>Immigration Arrests (7)\u003c/p>\u003ch2>Keith County Jail, Ogallala\u003c/h2>\u003ch2>Dawson County Jail, Lexington\u003c/h2>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=241TC1_1H590WJO00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241TC1_1H590WJO00" width="460" height="345" >\u003cfigcaption>Enkhmaa Kuhnlein - Shoplifting\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=36XiPi_1H590WJO00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XiPi_1H590WJO00" width="460" height="345" >\u003cfigcaption>Ruben Lee Lanford - Probation Violation\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1yZgWP_1H590WJO00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZgWP_1H590WJO00" width="460" height="345" >\u003cfigcaption>Kevin John Mahlberg - DUI Liquor, No Headlights At Night\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003ch2>Buffalo County Jail, Kearney\u003c/h2>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>