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Pilot Celebrates Curb-to-Counter Remodel of North Platte Travel Center with $10,000 Donation to Local Organization
6 days ago
The Pilot travel center in North Platte has completed a major renovation as part of a nationwide investment in upgrading the company's locations. The location at 3400 S. Newberry Road underwent a curb-to-counter transformation through Pilot's New Horizons initiative, which includes more than $1 billion in improvements across its travel center network.
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