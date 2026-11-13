North Platte has some strong transportation and roadwork roles open right now, from crane work to highway tech and high-earning CDL routes.

Here are several worth a look:

Employer: Simon (part of Colas USA)

Simon (part of Colas USA) Location: North Platte, NE

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Operate lattice and hydraulic cranes on construction projects, including bridge and pile-driving work. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays) and lots of training and safety support if you’re an experienced crane operator with NCCCO certification.

Employer: Schneider

Location: North Platte, NE (live anywhere in Nebraska)

Type: Full-time, company driver (team)

Pay: $1,700–$2,075 per week, plus up to $10,000 sign-on bonus and $1,000/week guarantee for first 180 days

Haul Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts and engines in 100% no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook dry van freight, running east of the Rockies. You’ll be out about three weeks at a time, can bring a dog or cat, and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, and paid orientation.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: North Platte, NE (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (team focus; solo also noted)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, $5,000/week minimum average per week worked, many earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events with lower annual miles (under 110,000). All miles are paid (loaded and empty), with detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls, cargo & liability insurance, and an Owner Operator health insurance program. 2+ years Class A experience and a passport are required.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Department of Transportation (NDOT)

Location: North Platte, NE

Type: Full-time, state government

Pay: $20.39/hour to start, with promotion potential to $23.45/hour as Tech II, plus CDL pay differentials up to an extra $3/hour over time

to start, with promotion potential to as Tech II, plus up to an extra over time Application deadline: 11/24/2026 (or until filled)

Great fit if you want a stable state job working on highway construction: surveying, inspecting, materials testing, and snow removal (CDL training provided in-house). Comes with 13 paid holidays, strong retirement (156% state match), low-cost health insurance, tuition help, and clear promotion paths once you complete training and earn your CDL.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.