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🤝 North Platte NE: Multiple Family Services & Counseling Roles
North Platte has some solid openings right now if you like helping kids and families. Boys Town is hiring for several in‑home roles with steady pay and strong benefits.
Child and Family Specialist
- Employer: Boys Town
- Location: North Platte, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$23/hr + $3,000 hiring bonus
Work directly with families in their homes to build parenting skills, handle crises, and connect them with local resources. Includes early mornings, evenings, weekends, and on‑call hours, plus strong benefits like tuition help, mental health support, and a generous 401(k) match.
Social Services Behavior Counselor
- Employer: Boys Town
- Location: North Platte, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$23/hr + $3,000 hiring bonus
Very similar in scope to the Child and Family Specialist role, this position focuses on in‑home support using behavior skills and coaching. Good fit if you have experience with children and families and can work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends.
In Home Family Services Consultant
- Employer: Boys Town
- Location: North Platte, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$23/hr + $3,000 hiring bonus
Provide skill‑based, solution‑focused support to families right in their homes. You’ll teach practical tools, coordinate with schools and providers, and help keep kids safely with their families, all with strong training and career growth options.
McCook Family Services Consultant
- Employer: Boys Town
- Location: Based in North Platte, serving McCook area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$23/hr
Similar in‑home family support work, but focused on families in McCook. Good option if you’re open to travel and want to serve a wider region while still being part of the North Platte‑based team.
If you’ve got a heart for kids and families and at least an associate degree with some experience, this could be your moment—click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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