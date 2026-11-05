🍽️ North Platte NE: Multiple $15/hr+ Restaurant Jobs

North Platte’s food scene is growing, and so are the jobs. If you like fast, fun restaurant work with room to move up, these Raising Cane’s roles are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: North Platte, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour

Front-of-house role where you take drive-thru orders, run food, clean the dining room, and chat with guests. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible shifts, and perks like PTO, 401(k) match, and no-cost therapy.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: North Platte, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour

All-around crew role where you may work register, drive-thru, dining room, or kitchen. Great if you want variety, entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and the chance to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: North Platte, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour

Back-of-house role cooking chicken fingers and keeping the kitchen running at a fast pace. Good fit if you like working behind the scenes, with promotion paths (like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer), weekly pay, and strong benefits for hourly crew.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.