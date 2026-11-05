🛒 North Platte Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

North Platte has a nice mix of steady retail and flexible side-gig work right now. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: North Platte, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour

Front-of-house role taking orders, running the drive-thru, and keeping the dining area clean. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible shifts, and chances to move up into trainer and back-of-house roles.

Employer: ThirdChannel

Location: North Platte, NE

Type: Contract (1099, supplemental)

Pay: Starting at $22/hour

Great if you want a few extra hours a month instead of a full schedule. You’ll visit local stores, set up eyewear displays (Ray-Ban, Oakley, etc.), and report using an app—very flexible, you design your own schedule with the store.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: North Platte, NE

Type: Part-time

Customer-facing role helping people find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, plus some light services like testing batteries. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and growth opportunities if you want a long-term retail career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.