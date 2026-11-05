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North Palm Beach
Author Talk at North Palm Beach Library Nov. 6
5 days ago
The North Palm Beach Public Library will host author Phylis Savari on November 6 at 11:00 am for a talk about her book Data for Joy: Restoring Balance in the Age of Algorithms. The event at the North Palm Beach Library will focus on her experience as an MIT engineer in Silicon Valley, how she faced burnout, and ways to find balance and make more mindful choices in a technology-driven world.
This content is adapted from materials provided by North Palm Beach Public Library
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