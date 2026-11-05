🍽️ North Palm Beach Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

North Palm Beach is busy with diners and travelers right now, which means steady work for friendly, reliable people. Here are a few solid food and hospitality jobs hiring in our area.

Employer: Tiramisù Pizzeria & Trattoria

Tiramisù Pizzeria & Trattoria Location: North Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Busy Italian spot where you’ll greet guests, take orders on a POS system, run food and drinks, and keep tables and stations clean. Great fit if you’ve served before, know basic food safety, and like a fast pace with lots of guest interaction.

Employer: Super 8 by North Palm Beach

Location: North Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Overnight front desk role covering Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. You’ll handle check-ins and check-outs, take payments, manage reservations, and answer guest questions. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of hotel front desk experience and like quieter, night-shift work.

Employer: Melting Pot

Location: North Palm Beach, FL (Palm Beach Gardens area)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Front-of-house role at a full-service fondue restaurant, using OpenTable to manage reservations and greet guests. Expect a 4–5 day work week, shifts starting 2–4 PM, and weekends and holidays required, plus perks like employee discounts and quarterly performance bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and details can be flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.