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🍽️ North Palm Beach Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
North Palm Beach is busy with diners and travelers right now, which means steady work for friendly, reliable people. Here are a few solid food and hospitality jobs hiring in our area.
Waitstaff / Server – Tiramisù Pizzeria & Trattoria
- Employer: Tiramisù Pizzeria & Trattoria
- Location: North Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Busy Italian spot where you’ll greet guests, take orders on a POS system, run food and drinks, and keep tables and stations clean. Great fit if you’ve served before, know basic food safety, and like a fast pace with lots of guest interaction.
Night Shift Hotel Front Desk Clerk – Super 8
- Employer: Super 8 by North Palm Beach
- Location: North Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 per hour
Overnight front desk role covering Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. You’ll handle check-ins and check-outs, take payments, manage reservations, and answer guest questions. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of hotel front desk experience and like quieter, night-shift work.
Host/Hostess – The Melting Pot of Palm Beach Gardens
- Employer: Melting Pot
- Location: North Palm Beach, FL (Palm Beach Gardens area)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour
Front-of-house role at a full-service fondue restaurant, using OpenTable to manage reservations and greet guests. Expect a 4–5 day work week, shifts starting 2–4 PM, and weekends and holidays required, plus perks like employee discounts and quarterly performance bonuses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and details can be flexible once you talk to a manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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