North Olmsted has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping customers and earning commission or bonuses.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: MDG Flooring America – Kiba Studios

MDG Flooring America – Kiba Studios Location: North Olmsted, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-based sales role)

Help customers pick flooring, window coverings, and design options from first visit to final install. This one is great if you enjoy home makeovers, like building relationships, and want health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid leave, and a retirement plan.

Employer: Kessler Insurance Group (Allstate Agency)

Location: North Olmsted, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$60,000 per year + bonus

Support existing insurance clients with policy questions, changes, and billing while building long-term relationships. This is an entry-level career path role with Mon–Fri schedule, PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement plan, and training, but you’ll need (or be willing to get) an Ohio insurance license.

Employer: The Tile Shop

Location: North Olmsted, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$75,000 expected first-year earnings (draw + commission)

Work in a design-focused showroom helping customers choose tile and related products, with clear sales goals and follow-up. Good fit if you like design, a fast-paced commission environment, and want medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, training, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.