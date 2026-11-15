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🛒 North Olmsted Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
North Olmsted has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping customers and earning commission or bonuses.
Here are a few worth a look:
Retail Sales Associate – Flooring & Design
- Employer: MDG Flooring America – Kiba Studios
- Location: North Olmsted, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (commission-based sales role)
Help customers pick flooring, window coverings, and design options from first visit to final install. This one is great if you enjoy home makeovers, like building relationships, and want health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid leave, and a retirement plan.
Customer Service Representative – Insurance
- Employer: Kessler Insurance Group (Allstate Agency)
- Location: North Olmsted, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000–$60,000 per year + bonus
Support existing insurance clients with policy questions, changes, and billing while building long-term relationships. This is an entry-level career path role with Mon–Fri schedule, PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement plan, and training, but you’ll need (or be willing to get) an Ohio insurance license.
Sales Associate – Tile & Home Décor
- Employer: The Tile Shop
- Location: North Olmsted, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000–$75,000 expected first-year earnings (draw + commission)
Work in a design-focused showroom helping customers choose tile and related products, with clear sales goals and follow-up. Good fit if you like design, a fast-paced commission environment, and want medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, training, and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.