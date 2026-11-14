North Olmsted’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from bowling parties to holiday pop-ups and senior living. Here are several local spots hiring for front-of-house and kitchen roles.

Employer: RollHouse Entertainment

RollHouse Entertainment Location: 24488 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Pay: $13.00–$17.00/hour + tips + bonus pay

Type: Full-time, Part-time, on-site

Full-time, Part-time, on-site Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) matching, employee discount, flexible schedule

You’ll be the VIP point person for parties and events—greeting groups, keeping the schedule on track, and coordinating food and drinks so guests can relax and have fun. Good fit if you like fast-paced shifts, weekends, and making sure events run smoothly.

Employer: RollHouse Entertainment

RollHouse Entertainment Location: 24488 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour + bonus pay

Type: Full-time, Part-time, on-site

Full-time, Part-time, on-site Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) & 401(k) matching, employee discount, flexible schedule, referral program

Work the line in a busy entertainment venue, turning out a mix of menu items and catering dishes while keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Great for someone who loves a high-energy kitchen, can handle rushes, and is open to weekend and holiday shifts.

Employer: The Inn at Joshua Tree

Location: North Olmsted, OH

North Olmsted, OH Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week ), in person

Full-time (about ), in person Benefits: Paid time off

Help prepare and serve meals for older adults, following specific diets and safety rules. Good role if you like steady kitchen work with meaning—supporting residents’ health while keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean and organized.

Employer: Seeing Double

Location: North Olmsted, OH

North Olmsted, OH Pay: $15.00–$25.00/hour

Type: Part-time, seasonal (Nov–early Jan) , evenings & weekends, in person

Part-time, , evenings & weekends, in person Benefits: Flexible schedule

Join the team for their Santa’s Secret Holiday Pop-Up, greeting guests, managing reservations and waitlists, running drinks, and resetting tables. Perfect if you want short-term, festive work and don’t mind staying busy on nights and weekends.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.