undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ North Olmsted Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
North Olmsted’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from bowling parties to holiday pop-ups and senior living. Here are several local spots hiring for front-of-house and kitchen roles.
Event Host – RollHouse Entertainment
- Employer: RollHouse Entertainment
- Location: 24488 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070
- Pay: $13.00–$17.00/hour + tips + bonus pay
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, on-site
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) matching, employee discount, flexible schedule
You’ll be the VIP point person for parties and events—greeting groups, keeping the schedule on track, and coordinating food and drinks so guests can relax and have fun. Good fit if you like fast-paced shifts, weekends, and making sure events run smoothly.
Line Cook – RollHouse Entertainment
- Employer: RollHouse Entertainment
- Location: 24488 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070
- Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour + bonus pay
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, on-site
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) & 401(k) matching, employee discount, flexible schedule, referral program
Work the line in a busy entertainment venue, turning out a mix of menu items and catering dishes while keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Great for someone who loves a high-energy kitchen, can handle rushes, and is open to weekend and holiday shifts.
Dietary Aide/Cook – The Inn at Joshua Tree
- Employer: The Inn at Joshua Tree
- Location: North Olmsted, OH
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour
- Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week), in person
- Benefits: Paid time off
Help prepare and serve meals for older adults, following specific diets and safety rules. Good role if you like steady kitchen work with meaning—supporting residents’ health while keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean and organized.
Seasonal Host/Hostess – Seeing Double Speakeasy Bar
- Employer: Seeing Double
- Location: North Olmsted, OH
- Pay: $15.00–$25.00/hour
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (Nov–early Jan), evenings & weekends, in person
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Join the team for their Santa’s Secret Holiday Pop-Up, greeting guests, managing reservations and waitlists, running drinks, and resetting tables. Perfect if you want short-term, festive work and don’t mind staying busy on nights and weekends.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.