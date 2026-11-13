North Olmsted has some solid retail and customer service roles right now, from entry-level night shifts to lead positions with benefits.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc. Location: North Olmsted, OH

North Olmsted, OH Type: Full-time , overnight

, overnight Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role (no diploma required, age 16+) where you’ll work nights on the sales floor, restocking, keeping things clean, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like quieter shifts, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to get started in grocery retail.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc. Location: North Olmsted, OH

North Olmsted, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.25–$27.00 per hour

Lead the Curbside Express and Home Delivery team, making sure online orders are shopped, packed, and ready on time. This is a hands-on leadership role (age 18+, some experience required) where you’ll coach team members, help with scheduling, and jump in on orders when it’s busy. Benefits may include health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k), bonus potential, and paid holidays.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, just a different link.

Employer: Golf Galaxy (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods)

(part of DICK’S Sporting Goods) Location: North Olmsted, OH

North Olmsted, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Targeted pay range $15.50–$23.50 per hour

Front-of-store leadership role where you’ll help run daily operations, keep merchandising on point, and support a small team. Great if you enjoy sports, like coaching others, and can work a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.