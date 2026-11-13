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🛒 North Olmsted Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
North Olmsted has some solid retail and customer service roles right now, from entry-level night shifts to lead positions with benefits.
Here are a few worth a look:
Overnight Floor Maintenance Team Member
- Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.
- Location: North Olmsted, OH
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role (no diploma required, age 16+) where you’ll work nights on the sales floor, restocking, keeping things clean, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like quieter shifts, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to get started in grocery retail.
Curbside Team Leader
- Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.
- Location: North Olmsted, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.25–$27.00 per hour
Lead the Curbside Express and Home Delivery team, making sure online orders are shopped, packed, and ready on time. This is a hands-on leadership role (age 18+, some experience required) where you’ll coach team members, help with scheduling, and jump in on orders when it’s busy. Benefits may include health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k), bonus potential, and paid holidays.
Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, just a different link.
GGXY Retail Operations Lead
- Employer: Golf Galaxy (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods)
- Location: North Olmsted, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Targeted pay range $15.50–$23.50 per hour
Front-of-store leadership role where you’ll help run daily operations, keep merchandising on point, and support a small team. Great if you enjoy sports, like coaching others, and can work a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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