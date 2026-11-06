🛒 North Olmsted Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

North Olmsted has a solid mix of retail and service jobs right now, from steady full-time roles to flexible part-time shifts. Here are a few good options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: NorthStar Memorial Group (Sunset Funeral Home)

NorthStar Memorial Group (Sunset Funeral Home) Location: North Olmsted, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support funeral directors, help set up services, keep the building looking good, and assist families with care and respect. This role is people-focused and comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, EAP, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Olmsted, OH

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/05/2027 (anticipated)

Help customers at the register, restock shelves, support photo/beauty, and sometimes assist the pharmacy team. Good fit if you want flexible hours, are 16+, and like the idea of benefits and discounts even in a part-time role.

Employer: ALDI

Location: North Olmsted, OH

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Starting pay: $19.50/hour, with scheduled increases up to $21.50/hour by Year 5

Busy, hands-on job where you’ll run the register, stock shelves, handle curbside pickup, and keep the store clean and safe. Great if you want steady hours, strong hourly pay, and room to grow in a fast-paced retail setting.

If one of these looks right for you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.