🛒 North Olmsted Retail: Multiple Store Leadership Roles $80K+

North Olmsted retail is busy right now, especially for store leaders. If you like running a team and keeping customers happy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: North Olmsted, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000 – $140,000 targeted pay range

Lead a large, sports-focused store where you’ll own sales results, hiring, coaching, and community outreach. This is a higher-paying role with a strong focus on people leadership, data-driven decisions, and creating a smooth, welcoming shopping experience.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: North Olmsted, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy neighborhood discount store, from staffing and training to inventory, cash control, and customer service. Good fit if you have retail management experience and want a role with clear processes, performance metrics, and a wide benefits package.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 4650 Great Northern Blvd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50 – $15.25 per hour

Support daily store operations, help lead the team, and keep the sales floor stocked and organized. This is a solid step-up role if you’re ready to move from associate to management and don’t mind a job that keeps you on your feet and active.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: North Olmsted, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid at or above local minimum; final pay based on experience and location)

Lead a fashion-forward accessories store where you’ll drive sales, manage a small team, and get trained to do ear piercings. Great if you enjoy trends, a fun store vibe, and hands-on customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—retail managers with experience in North Olmsted are in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.