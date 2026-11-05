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North Olmsted

📅 Eagles Nest Theatre Performance on Nov. 7, 2026

4 days ago
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📅 Eagles Nest Theatre Performance at NOHS

Enjoy a night of theater at North Olmsted High School with the Eagles Nest Theatre Performance.

  • Date: November 7, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM
  • Location: North Olmsted High School (Eagles Nest Theatre event)

This event is listed under North Olmsted High School Events, so it’s especially relevant for students, families, and staff connected to the high school.

If you’re interested in school theater or supporting local students on stage, mark your calendar and plan to attend during the listed time.

More Info: Event Details

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