📅 Financial Aid Night at North Olmsted High School

North Olmsted City Schools is holding a Financial Aid Night on November 4, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The event will take place in the Eagles Room at North Olmsted High School.

Families and students can come during this hour to learn more about financial aid for education.

If you have a student planning for college or further schooling, add 11/4/2026, 6–7 PM in the Eagles Room to your calendar.