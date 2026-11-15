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🐱 Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All are young, adoptable cats waiting at The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.
Dusty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach
- Phone: (843) 249-4948
Dusty is a tiny gray sweetheart looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved. To meet Dusty, you’ll need to schedule a visit or send in an application.
👉 Meet Dusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lono
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach
- Phone: (843) 249-4948
Lono is a young brown boy who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a forever family. Call the shelter or apply online to set up a time to meet him.
👉 Meet Lono and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leilani
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach
- Phone: (843) 249-4948
Leilani is a sweet little brown girl who would love a cozy lap and a safe home to grow up in. You can meet her by making an appointment or sending in an adoption form.
👉 Meet Leilani and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Makoa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach
- Phone: (843) 249-4948
Makoa is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten looking for a family to call his own. Reach out to the shelter to arrange a visit or submit an application online.
👉 Meet Makoa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these North Myrtle Beach cuties. Call (843) 249-4948 or visit the shelter’s website to schedule a meet-and-greet and fill out an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.