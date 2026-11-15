North Myrtle Beach has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All are young, adoptable cats waiting at The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach

Phone: (843) 249-4948

Dusty is a tiny gray sweetheart looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved. To meet Dusty, you’ll need to schedule a visit or send in an application.

👉 Meet Dusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach

Phone: (843) 249-4948

Lono is a young brown boy who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a forever family. Call the shelter or apply online to set up a time to meet him.

👉 Meet Lono and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach

Phone: (843) 249-4948

Leilani is a sweet little brown girl who would love a cozy lap and a safe home to grow up in. You can meet her by making an appointment or sending in an adoption form.

👉 Meet Leilani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach

Phone: (843) 249-4948

Makoa is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten looking for a family to call his own. Reach out to the shelter to arrange a visit or submit an application online.

👉 Meet Makoa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these North Myrtle Beach cuties. Call (843) 249-4948 or visit the shelter’s website to schedule a meet-and-greet and fill out an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.