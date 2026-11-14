Healthcare hiring around North Myrtle Beach is steady, with options both in town and just over the state line. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: North Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide preventive and periodontal care for patients of all ages, from cleanings and X‑rays to sealants and fluoride. Good fit if you enjoy patient education, teamwork with dentists and assistants, and using modern dental tech.

Employer: Kroger

Location: North Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the pharmacy team with customer service, data entry, filling prescriptions, and inventory while following all safety and HIPAA rules. Comes with access to health benefits, discounts, flexible scheduling, and tuition help for long‑term growth.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Autumn Care of Shallotte – Shallotte, NC (short drive from North Myrtle Beach)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Wage based on experience

Wage based on experience Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (paid out quarterly)

Work in a skilled nursing facility helping residents regain independence through speech and language therapy. Offers daily or weekly pay options, strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), free CEUs, and career growth programs in a supportive, team‑focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit your schedule or experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.