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🐶 Playful Beagle Pups & More Dogs Ready for Adoption in North Myrtle Beach
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in North Myrtle Beach, SC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue for someone to love.
Wotter
- Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
- Phone: (843) 427-4388
Wotter is a cream-colored beagle mix baby who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. If you’re looking for a young pup to train and bond with, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Wotter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wicky
- Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
- Phone: (843) 427-4388
Wicky is a white and black beagle mix pup. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as he learns about the world.
👉 Meet Wicky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wyler
- Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
- Phone: (843) 427-4388
Wyler has a lovely mix of white, brown, and chocolate coloring. As a young beagle mix, he’ll likely enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his people.
👉 Meet Wyler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winry
- Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
- Phone: (843) 427-4388
Winry is a baby beagle mix girl with a pretty tan and black coat. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Winry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wildrose
- Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
- Phone: (843) 427-4388
Wildrose is a sweet-looking baby beagle mix with a multi-colored coat. She’s ready for someone who can guide her through puppyhood with kindness and consistency.
👉 Meet Wildrose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo fka Kel
- Breed: French Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
- Phone: (843) 427-4388
Milo (formerly Kel) was adopted as a little pup and sadly returned through no fault of his own when his family moved and couldn’t take him. He’s described as very smart and sweet, knows a few tricks, and is house broken, which can make the transition into a new home easier.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Kind Keeper Animal Rescue at (843) 427-4388 or click through to their listings to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.