Looking for a new four‑legged friend in North Myrtle Beach, SC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue for someone to love.

Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Phone: (843) 427-4388

Wotter is a cream-colored beagle mix baby who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. If you’re looking for a young pup to train and bond with, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Wotter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Phone: (843) 427-4388

Wicky is a white and black beagle mix pup. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet Wicky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Phone: (843) 427-4388

Wyler has a lovely mix of white, brown, and chocolate coloring. As a young beagle mix, he’ll likely enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his people.

👉 Meet Wyler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Phone: (843) 427-4388

Winry is a baby beagle mix girl with a pretty tan and black coat. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Winry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Phone: (843) 427-4388

Wildrose is a sweet-looking baby beagle mix with a multi-colored coat. She’s ready for someone who can guide her through puppyhood with kindness and consistency.

👉 Meet Wildrose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

French Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Phone: (843) 427-4388

Milo (formerly Kel) was adopted as a little pup and sadly returned through no fault of his own when his family moved and couldn’t take him. He’s described as very smart and sweet, knows a few tricks, and is house broken, which can make the transition into a new home easier.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Kind Keeper Animal Rescue at (843) 427-4388 or click through to their listings to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.