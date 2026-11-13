📢 New Planning & Development Director for North Myrtle Beach

The City of North Myrtle Beach has named Suzanne Pritchard as its new Director of Planning & Development, effective November 15, 2026.

Pritchard has worked for the City since 2016, first as Senior Planner/Urban Designer and then as Assistant Director of Planning & Development starting in 2023. She has focused on long-range planning, land development rules, urban design, and community development.

In her new role, she will oversee the City’s planning, zoning, building inspections and permitting, floodplain management, and other development services.

Pritchard has a Master of Landscape Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree from Duke University, along with several professional certifications in planning, landscape architecture, floodplain management, green building, and arboriculture.

City Manager Ryan Fabbri highlighted her experience and knowledge of the community, and Pritchard shared that she is grateful for the chance to continue serving North Myrtle Beach residents.