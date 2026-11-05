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🏥 North Myrtle Beach Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open
North Myrtle Beach healthcare is busy and growing, with new clinics and urgent care options popping up along the Grand Strand. If you’re in medicine and want coastal living, these roles are worth a look.
Outpatient Registered Nurse – RN (Dialysis)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: North Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level outpatient dialysis RN role in a busy kidney care clinic. You’ll manage hemodialysis treatments, patient education, and coordinate care with a full nephrology team, with a clear clinical advancement path (CAP program).
Pharmacist – Full-time Floater
- Employer: Publix Pharmacy
- Location: North Myrtle Beach, SC (area stores)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Community pharmacy role floating between Publix locations, focused on patient counseling, immunizations, and MTM. Comes with strong benefits (stock ownership, 401(k), health coverage, PTO) and room to grow into management or specialty pharmacy.
Express Care APP (NP/PA) – Weekend Coverage
- Employer: McLeod Health
- Location: McLeod Express Care, North Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Part-time, weekends (Sat–Sun 8 AM–8 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
Weekend-only urgent care role seeing about 35 patients/day for common acute issues (URI, flu/COVID, minor injuries, lacerations, UTIs, skin issues). 100% outpatient, no call, and thorough onboarding with Epic training and shadowing.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—coastal jobs like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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