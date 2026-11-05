🍽️ North Miami Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

North Miami Beach is buzzing with restaurant and resort jobs right now, from quick-service leadership to oceanfront valet and front-of-house roles.

Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: North Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the General Manager by running smooth shifts, keeping guests happy, and helping hit sales and profit goals. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of restaurant management and want strong training, benefits, and growth in a fast-paced QSR setting.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole restaurant, from P&L and staffing to training and guest experience. Best for someone with 2+ years QSR management, strong communication skills, and interest in bonuses, incentives, and career growth.

Employer: Sea Grill North Miami Restaurant

Location: North Miami Beach, FL

Type: Part-time/Other (in-person)

Part-time/Other (in-person) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Be the first smile guests see: greet, seat, manage reservations and waitlists, and keep the host stand organized. Great entry role if you’re friendly, organized, and want to grow in hospitality—no experience required, but customer service background is a plus.

Employer: Reimagined Parking

Location: Acqualina Resort & Residences, Sunny Isles Beach (near North Miami Beach), FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour + tips

Work at a luxury oceanfront resort, parking and retrieving guest vehicles and offering high-touch service. You’ll be on your feet, moving fast, and can access benefits like PTO, health insurance, 401(k) match, and more if full-time; must be 18+, have a valid license, and handle both automatic and manual cars.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—hospitality roles here tend to fill quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.