North Mankato launches community survey

The City of North Mankato is asking residents what the city should focus on in future planning and budgeting. Invitations for The National Community Survey have been mailed to 3,500 randomly chosen North Mankato homes, and starting 2026-12-10, the survey will be open to all city residents. Learn more: https://www.northmankato.com/news_detail_T43_R622.php

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of North Mankato, Minnesota