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North Mankato

City Hall and Library closed for Veterans Day

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49A1Ss_1Gpe1keP00

City of North Mankato City Hall and the North Mankato Taylor Library will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day, but garbage and recycling pickup will follow the normal schedule. For questions, call 507-625-4141.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of North Mankato, Minnesota

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