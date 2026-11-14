💰 In-home senior care options in North Logan, UT

If you’re caring for an older adult in North Logan and daily tasks are getting harder, ComForCare Home Care (Northern Utah) offers nonmedical help so they can stay at home.

Services they list include:

Personal care : bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting

: bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting Companionship and safety supervision

and safety supervision Light housekeeping and meal prep

and meal prep Medication reminders (not medical administration)

(not medical administration) Transportation and family respite

and Transition-of-care and 24/7 support options

Their team does an in-home consultation at 2057 N. 200 E., North Logan, looking at fall risks, mobility, and home safety, then builds a care plan around specific tasks and schedules.

Before you start, they suggest asking about: which tasks caregivers handle vs. nurses, visit scheduling, communication, minimum hours, and costs/payment options.

To talk through care needs or set up a visit, contact ComForCare Home Care (Northern Utah) at (435) 754-7676 or go to comforcare.com/utah/northern-utah.