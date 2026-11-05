🏗️ North Logan Engineering Roles with Multiple $95K–$180K Openings

North Logan is quietly becoming a hub for high‑tech space and manufacturing work. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong, well‑paid roles open right now.

Employer: Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL)

Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL) Location: North Logan, UT (on/near USU campus)

(on/near USU campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $180,000

Lead guidance, navigation, and control for satellite subsystems that support the Space Force, DoD, and intelligence missions. You’ll own major spacecraft controller designs (ADCS, propulsion, gimbaled instruments), drive requirements, modeling, and integration, and work heavily with MATLAB/Simulink. Requires 7+ years controller design experience and U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain a clearance.

Employer: Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL)

Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL) Location: North Logan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $160,000

Own thermal design and analysis for NASA and DoD small satellites and precision optical payloads, from concept through TVAC testing and flight delivery. You’ll build and correlate thermal models, support PDR/CDR, and lead or mentor on thermal architecture and testing. Needs 5+ years relevant thermal experience, strong skills in Thermal Desktop/SINDA/FLUINT, and U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain a clearance.

Employer: Spartronics

Location: North Logan, UT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $95,000 – $130,000

Lead a team that keeps electronics manufacturing running smoothly by owning BOMs, configurations, engineering changes, and technical documentation. This is a hands-on leadership role working with manufacturing, quality, supply chain, and engineering in a regulated environment (aerospace/defense, EMS, etc.). Requires 5+ years technical/manufacturing experience, 2+ years in supervision/lead roles, and strong knowledge of PLM/ERP, BOMs, and component lifecycle/obsolescence.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—these kinds of roles in North Logan tend to move fast once the right candidate shows up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.