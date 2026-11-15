North Little Rock’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing, pharmacy, dental, and behavioral health. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time (authorized 60 hours bi-weekly )

(authorized ) Shift: Day, 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Evaluate and adjust patient-specific pharmacotherapy, support other clinicians, and oversee safe medication prep and delivery. Great fit if you’re a licensed Arkansas pharmacist (B.S. Pharm required, PharmD and PGY-1 preferred) looking for steady daytime hours.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time (authorized 80 hours bi-weekly )

(authorized ) Shift: Days, weekdays/weekends, hours vary

Similar clinical pharmacist role with broader hours: design and monitor pharmacotherapy, support hospital-wide medication initiatives, and precept pharmacy students. Ideal if you want full-time hours and have an active Arkansas license plus ACPE-accredited training.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time (authorized 72 hours bi-weekly )

(authorized ) Department: Behavioral Health

Behavioral Health Shift: Day, 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Provide safe, compassionate care to behavioral health patients using the full nursing process. Open to new RN grads and experienced RNs licensed in Arkansas; BSN preferred. CPR required, with ACLS/PALS/NALS training provided where needed.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time (authorized 72 hours bi-weekly )

(authorized ) Department: Coronary Care Unit

Coronary Care Unit Shift: Day, 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Work in a specialty critical care setting, using strong clinical skills and critical thinking for high-acuity cardiac patients. Arkansas RN license required, BSN preferred, with specialty education and advanced life support training provided.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health

Location: North Little Rock, AR (travel nationwide for events)

(travel nationwide for events) Type: Listed as Full-time, but PRN / flexible event-based work

Provide exams and treatment for Reserve and National Guard service members at weekend events across the country. DOCS Health supplies equipment and optional malpractice coverage; you bring an active, unrestricted dental license and CPR/BLS.

Employer: UHS – The BridgeWay

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Shift: Nights, 10:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Support patients on an inpatient behavioral health campus, providing direct care and a safe environment under RN supervision. Requires associate degree or HS/GED plus 2 years psych experience (BA in Psychology preferred), with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same career page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.