North Little Rock has a few solid building and grounds roles open right now, from hands-on repair work to light cleaning and team leadership.

Here are several options worth a quick look:

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.55 – $53.48 per hour

Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs. This role is great if you like hands-on work, can lift up to 50 lbs with help, and don’t mind weekends or busy seasons with extra hours.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team in a distribution center, plan work schedules, support safety programs, and keep conveyor and building systems running. Good fit if you have maintenance experience, at least 2 years supervising, and can be on call to support 24/7 operations.

Employer: So Ready Cleaning and Enhancements

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time (3 days per week)

Pay: $300 per month

Light custodial work like sweeping, mopping, dusting, vacuuming, and restroom cleaning. They want someone who can start ASAP and work mostly on their own while keeping the space clean and stocked.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.