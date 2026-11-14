North Little Rock has some solid sales roles right now, from beverage distribution to construction services. If you like building relationships and don’t mind being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work for North America’s largest total beverage distributor, calling on bars, restaurants, and other on-premise accounts. This role is heavy on face-to-face consultative sales, account visits, and using data/CRM tools to grow customer business, with a full benefits package and room to advance.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different application link.

Employer: Angelo Roofing

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $35,000 – $75,000 per year (experience and performance based)

Join a locally owned contractor doing much more than roofing—think full property improvements for homes and businesses. Ideal if you have strong construction knowledge and like walking properties, scoping work, building estimates, and guiding projects from first visit through final payment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often shape roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.