North Little Rock’s hospital scene is busy right now, and Baptist Health is hiring across several units. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or surgical support, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: North Little Rock, AR (Operating Room)

(Operating Room) Type: Full-time , Day shift (0630–1900 + call), 72 hours bi-weekly

, (0630–1900 + call), Salary: Not listed

This role supports surgeons before, during, and after surgery, with a strong focus on sterile technique. Great fit if you’re a new grad of an accredited Scrub Tech program with a high school diploma or equivalent.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: North Little Rock, AR (Emergency Room)

(Emergency Room) Type: Full-time , Day shift (0630–1900), 72 hours bi-weekly

, (0630–1900), Salary: Not listed

You’ll use the full nursing process to deliver fast-paced ER care and work closely with an interdisciplinary team. Open to new RN grads or experienced RNs with an unencumbered Arkansas license; CPR required, with ACLS/PALS/NALS training provided as needed.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: North Little Rock, AR (Med/Surg Resource Team)

(Med/Surg Resource Team) Type: Full-time , Day shift (0630–1900), 72 hours bi-weekly

, (0630–1900), Salary: Not listed

This float role lets you move between units and campuses (within 50 miles), keeping your days varied and your skills sharp. Requires 18 months RN experience (including 1 year in the specialty), Arkansas RN license in good standing, and CPR; advanced certifications and specialty education are provided.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: North Little Rock, AR (Observation/Surgical)

(Observation/Surgical) Type: Full-time , Night shift (1830–0700), 72 hours bi-weekly

, (1830–0700), Salary: Not listed

Night-shift RN role caring for observation and surgical patients, with a focus on safe, compassionate care and strong critical thinking. Open to new grads and experienced RNs with an Arkansas license, CPR, and willingness to complete any required specialty education.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: North Little Rock, AR (NLR Anesthesia)

(NLR Anesthesia) Type: Full-time , Day shift (6:30–3:00), 80 hours bi-weekly

, (6:30–3:00), Salary: Not listed

This Block Nurse role focuses on patients receiving regional anesthesia, partnering closely with anesthesiologists, CRNAs, and surgeons. Requires current unrestricted Arkansas RN license, BLS and ACLS (AHA), and about 3 years nursing experience with recent perioperative, block, PACU, or ICU experience preferred.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: North Little Rock, AR (Pharmacy)

(Pharmacy) Type: Full-time , Varied shifts , 80 hours bi-weekly

, , Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage patient-specific pharmacotherapy, support providers with clinical decisions, and help oversee safe medication use across the hospital. Requires graduation from an ACPE-accredited College of Pharmacy, active Arkansas pharmacist license, and B.S. Pharm (PharmD preferred); PGY-1 residency and student precepting experience are a plus.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.