North Little Rock has a nice mix of front-line retail, tech help, and bank roles hiring right now. Most of these are full-time with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1600 Pike Ave, North Little Rock, AR 72114

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a classic convenience store role: run the register, help with food, keep the store looking sharp, and take care of customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) match, tuition help, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1600 Pike Ave, North Little Rock, AR 72114

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into retail leadership: help run the store, support hiring and training, handle cash and bookkeeping, and lead the team. Full benefits plus paid vacation, bonuses, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 5051 Warden Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72116

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role with lots of customer interaction and task variety, from cashiering to light food service. Offers weekly pay, flexible shifts, full benefits, bonuses, and paid training.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 4601 Northshore Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72118

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced store job where you’ll stay busy helping customers, stocking, and keeping the store in shape. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 3320 John F Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like talking with people and moving fast. You’ll run the register, suggest products, and help with the food program, with weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, and career growth.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 3320 John F Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team and help manage daily store operations, from staffing and merchandising to customer service. Comes with paid vacation, incentive bonuses, full benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help both walk-in and repair shop customers find the right auto parts, handle the register, and support store operations. Offers competitive pay, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, health benefits, and tuition assistance; bilingual candidates are encouraged.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: North Little Rock, AR 72117

North Little Rock, AR 72117 Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re the “tech helper” in your family. You’ll check in devices, explain repair options, help set up new tech, and keep customers updated. Includes competitive pay, strong employee discount, retirement resources, and health/wellness benefits.

Employer: Centennial Bank

Location: North Little Rock, AR (floats to multiple branches)

North Little Rock, AR (floats to multiple branches) Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Bank teller role handling deposits, withdrawals, payments, and vault/ATM tasks while traveling between branches. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like customer contact, and don’t mind driving as part of the job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.