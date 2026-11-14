undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
North Little Rock
🛒 North Little Rock Retail Roundup: Multiple Full-Time Openings
13 days ago
North Little Rock has a nice mix of front-line retail, tech help, and bank roles hiring right now. Most of these are full-time with benefits and room to grow.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative) – Pike Ave
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1600 Pike Ave, North Little Rock, AR 72114
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a classic convenience store role: run the register, help with food, keep the store looking sharp, and take care of customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) match, tuition help, and flexible schedules.
Store Assistant Manager – Pike Ave
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1600 Pike Ave, North Little Rock, AR 72114
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into retail leadership: help run the store, support hiring and training, handle cash and bookkeeping, and lead the team. Full benefits plus paid vacation, bonuses, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and clear paths to move up.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative) – Warden Rd
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 5051 Warden Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72116
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-store role with lots of customer interaction and task variety, from cashiering to light food service. Offers weekly pay, flexible shifts, full benefits, bonuses, and paid training.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative) – Northshore Dr
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 4601 Northshore Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72118
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced store job where you’ll stay busy helping customers, stocking, and keeping the store in shape. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and flexible scheduling.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative) – JFK Blvd
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 3320 John F Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great if you like talking with people and moving fast. You’ll run the register, suggest products, and help with the food program, with weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, and career growth.
Store Assistant Manager – JFK Blvd
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 3320 John F Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team and help manage daily store operations, from staffing and merchandising to customer service. Comes with paid vacation, incentive bonuses, full benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
Parts Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help both walk-in and repair shop customers find the right auto parts, handle the register, and support store operations. Offers competitive pay, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, health benefits, and tuition assistance; bilingual candidates are encouraged.
Geek Squad Agent (Retail Store)
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: North Little Rock, AR 72117
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you’re the “tech helper” in your family. You’ll check in devices, explain repair options, help set up new tech, and keep customers updated. Includes competitive pay, strong employee discount, retirement resources, and health/wellness benefits.
Teller II (Float)
- Employer: Centennial Bank
- Location: North Little Rock, AR (floats to multiple branches)
- Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Bank teller role handling deposits, withdrawals, payments, and vault/ATM tasks while traveling between branches. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like customer contact, and don’t mind driving as part of the job.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.