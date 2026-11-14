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North Little Rock
⚠️ Nov. 13 Rock Region METRO trips canceled on 5 routes
12 days ago
🚧 Several Rock Region METRO trips canceled Friday, Nov. 13
On Friday, Nov. 13, some specific bus departures will not run. If you ride these routes, plan around these missing trips:
Route 1 Pulaski Heights
- Outbound not running: 1:35 p.m.
- Inbound not running: 2:07 p.m.
Route 2 South Main
- Outbound not running: 1:00 p.m., 2:45 p.m.
- Inbound not running: 1:18 p.m., 3:03 p.m.
Route 3 Baptist Medical Center
- Outbound not running: 2:10 p.m.
Route 5 West Markham
- Outbound not running: 1:09 p.m., 4:04 p.m., 7:34 p.m.
- Inbound not running: 5:15 p.m.
Route 18 McAlmont
- Outbound not running: 2:45 p.m., 6:17 p.m.
- Inbound not running: 3:25 p.m., 6:56 p.m.
If you usually ride these trips, catch an earlier or later bus on the same route or look at other routes for that time. Rock Region METRO apologizes for any inconvenience.
More Info: Friday, Nov. 13 Service Alert - Rock Region METRO
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