🚧 Several Rock Region METRO trips canceled Friday, Nov. 13

On Friday, Nov. 13, some specific bus departures will not run. If you ride these routes, plan around these missing trips:

Route 1 Pulaski Heights

Outbound not running: 1:35 p.m.

Inbound not running: 2:07 p.m.

Route 2 South Main

Outbound not running: 1:00 p.m., 2:45 p.m.

Inbound not running: 1:18 p.m., 3:03 p.m.

Route 3 Baptist Medical Center

Outbound not running: 2:10 p.m.

Route 5 West Markham

Outbound not running: 1:09 p.m., 4:04 p.m., 7:34 p.m.

Inbound not running: 5:15 p.m.

Route 18 McAlmont

Outbound not running: 2:45 p.m., 6:17 p.m.

Inbound not running: 3:25 p.m., 6:56 p.m.

If you usually ride these trips, catch an earlier or later bus on the same route or look at other routes for that time. Rock Region METRO apologizes for any inconvenience.