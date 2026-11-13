North Little Rock is busy with warehouse and logistics work right now, from hands-on machine roles to leadership spots. If you like fast-paced, organized work, these are worth a look.

Employer: L'Oréal

L'Oréal Location: North Little Rock, AR (distribution center)

(distribution center) Type: Full-time , B Shift (Monday–Thursday, 6:00 pm – 4:30 am )

, B Shift (Monday–Thursday, ) Salary: Not listed

Keep L’Oréal’s automated picking machines running smoothly with first-level maintenance, cleaning, and basic repairs. Great fit if you have warehouse experience, are comfortable with tools and computers (SAP/Excel), and want strong benefits, overtime potential, and a clean, climate-controlled environment.

Employer: Eaton (Fibrebond division)

(Fibrebond division) Location: New manufacturing facility in Little Rock, AR (commutable from North Little Rock)

(commutable from North Little Rock) Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000 – $143,000/year

Lead warehouse operations at a brand-new greenfield manufacturing site, overseeing receiving, shipping, inventory control, and a growing team. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, 5+ years in warehouse/logistics, people leadership experience, and want to help build processes from the ground up with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: TestEquity LLC

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role handling order pulling, shipping/receiving (including HazMat), labeling, and inventory tracking. Good match if you have 2+ years of warehouse experience, are comfortable with forklifts and warehouse systems, and like detailed, safety-focused work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.