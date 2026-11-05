🍽️ North Little Rock Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

North Little Rock’s hotels and restaurants are busy and hiring. If you like helping people feel welcome (and fed), these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Candlewood Suites North Little Rock / TownePlace Suites North Little Rock

Candlewood Suites North Little Rock / TownePlace Suites North Little Rock Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour

Evening front desk role (mostly 3 PM–11 PM) where you’re the main face of the hotel, checking in guests, handling payments, and solving problems with a smile. You may work at either property, and weekend and holiday shifts are required, but they offer PTO, parental leave, hotel discounts, and professional development support.

Employer: Candlewood Suites North Little Rock

Candlewood Suites North Little Rock Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour

Early-morning role keeping the complimentary hot breakfast stocked, clean, and welcoming to guests. Great if you’re dependable, like a steady routine, and want employee discounts, PTO, parental leave, and a flexible schedule while working in person.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time

Kitchen role cooking classic comfort food, from breakfast to dinner, in a busy, team-focused restaurant. They offer weekly pay with same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-time, vacation time, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount, and they’ll train you even if you don’t have restaurant experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.