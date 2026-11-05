🚚 North Little Rock Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

North Little Rock has some solid logistics roles open right now, especially if you like warehouse work, forklifts, and steady hours.

Below are several supply chain jobs hiring in North Little Rock, AR that are worth a look.

Employer: Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Location: North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time , afternoon/PM shift (Mon–Fri)

, afternoon/PM shift (Mon–Fri) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on dock role loading and unloading freight with forklifts, pallet jacks, and by hand. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, safety-minded, and comfortable with heavy lifting and working on your feet. Full-time employees get health, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, life insurance, wellness program, and tuition help for drivers/techs.

Employer: Custom Goods Logistics

Custom Goods Logistics Location: North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead role overseeing warehouse staff who move, store, and load materials using forklifts, conveyors, and by hand. You’ll direct workflow, help with training, enforce safety, and jump in on the floor when needed—great step up if you have warehouse experience and want leadership responsibility.

Employer: Ben E. Keith

Location: North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time , night shift

, night shift Salary: Not listed

Night shift order selector job picking products with RF scanners and operating pallet jacks, forklifts, and cherry pickers. You’ll build pallets, load trucks, and help with inventory and warehouse cleanup. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match + 100% company-paid profit sharing, PTO, holidays, and wellness/education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; warehouse and logistics roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.