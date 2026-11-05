🚌 North Little Rock transportation jobs with multiple full-time roles

North Little Rock has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like being out on the road but still home most nights.

Here are a few good options worth a look:

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local customers, help in the store, and give basic automotive advice. No CDL needed, but you’ll need a valid driver’s license, be able to lift parts, and work a flexible schedule including some nights and weekends.

Employer: CVS Health / Omnicare

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $23.56/hour

Application window closes: 12/31/2026

Deliver prescriptions to long‑term care facilities and patients’ homes on set routes, while also helping with pharmacy tasks. Comes with paid training, benefits starting the first of the month after you start, and tuition help for career growth. High school diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, and ability to work nights/weekends are required.

Employer: Ferrellgas / Blue Rhino

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time, seasonal propane delivery

Pay: Around $26.00/hour, depending on experience

Local propane delivery with routes that get you home every night, plus paid training, PTO, 401(k) with match, and employee stock ownership. You’ll need a Class A CDL, Hazmat (or be able to get it quickly), and be comfortable lifting propane cylinders in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.