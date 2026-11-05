🛒 North Little Rock Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now

North Little Rock’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands adding to their teams. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a team of “Health Enthusiasts®” and support customers on their wellness journey. This role is great if you have 3–5 years of retail experience, want leadership responsibility, and like perks such as employee discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: North Little Rock, AR 72117

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date

Behind-the-scenes retail work: unload trucks, stock shelves, prep and ship online orders, and help with in-store/curbside pickup. Good fit if you have a bit of retail/warehouse experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want employee discounts, retirement resources, and PTO options.

Employer: Petco

Location: 4221 E McCain Blvd, N Little Rock, AR 72117

Type: Part-time, in-store

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level grooming role with a 10-week paid training program where you learn bathing, drying, nail trims, and more. Ideal if you love animals and want a pet-care career, plus access to Petco discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and all tools/equipment provided.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior salon role doing cuts, color, treatments, extensions, styling, and makeup while building strong guest relationships. Best for experienced, licensed cosmetologists who want to grow their book of business and help drive service and product sales.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 4220 East McCain Road, North Little Rock, AR 72117

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50 – $16.50 per hour

Lead the front end as a Customer Service or Selling Floor Supervisor, handling cashier teams, customer issues, and daily operations. Good step toward management, with growth opportunities, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and a 15–30% associate discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.