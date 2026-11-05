🤝 North Little Rock Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

North Little Rock has some solid helping‑profession roles open right now, from addiction recovery to dialysis support and daily living care.

Here are several community and social service jobs hiring locally:

Employer: Behavioral Health Group (BHG)

Behavioral Health Group (BHG) Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time, weekdays (Mon–Fri, 10:30am–2:30pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $22–$25 per hour

Work with patients in recovery by leading individual and group counseling, creating treatment plans, and connecting people to community resources. No nights or Sundays, generous PTO, benefits, quarterly bonus potential, and strong training and supervision support.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: 20269022 Landers Rd Ste E, North Little Rock, AR 72117

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

Join the core care team for dialysis patients, helping them handle the emotional, social, and financial side of End Stage Renal Disease. Role offers long-term patient relationships, strong work‑life balance focus, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid training, and family support resources.

Employer: Independent Case Management Inc

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu 7:30am–4pm , Fri 7:30am–1:30pm )

(Mon–Thu , Fri ) Pay: Not listed

Support clients with daily living tasks like bathing, meals, meds, appointments, and community activities while documenting each shift online. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, valid AR driver’s license, auto insurance, and want steady daytime hours helping people live more independently.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.