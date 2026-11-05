🔧 North Little Rock Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

North Little Rock has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from HVAC pros to entry-level warehouse and detailing work. If you like staying busy and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time, union (bargaining unit)

Pay: Hourly rate set by collective bargaining agreement ; union benefits

Hourly rate set by ; union benefits Work on large commercial HVAC systems and chillers, with factory training, certifications, tools, uniforms, and company vehicle provided. Ideal if you have 3+ years HVAC experience and a Universal EPA license and want steady union work with strong safety focus.

Employer: Ben E. Keith Company

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Keep the warehouse running by repairing forklifts, pallet jacks, and refrigeration equipment, plus handling preventive maintenance and safety documentation. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Moline Investment Management | Moline Management, LLC

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range depends on location, hours, experience, and qualifications

Range depends on Take care of rental homes and apartments: work orders, basic plumbing, painting, flooring, appliance installs, and light groundskeeping. Good fit if you like working independently, can be on-call, and want health, dental, and PTO with a small, supportive team.

Employer: Camping World

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range listed by employer (varies by experience and other factors)

Range listed by employer (varies by experience and other factors) Clean and prep RVs inside and out for customers and the showroom, with chances to cross-train on forklifts and other tasks. Includes PTO, 401(k), benefits for full-time staff, discounts, and training, great if you enjoy physical work and staying on your feet.

Employer: Ben E. Keith

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help keep the warehouse and docks clean, safe, and in good shape, working in both hot and cold areas. Entry-friendly role (3+ months experience preferred) with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.