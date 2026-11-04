📋 North Little Rock Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk Roles

North Little Rock has some solid front desk and office roles open right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized.

Employer: Baptist Health Urgent Care / URGENT TEAM MANAGEMENT LLC

Baptist Health Urgent Care / Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time & PRN (as-needed)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

You’ll be the first person patients see at the clinic—checking them in, answering phones, handling payments, and helping the medical team. Full-time roles run 36–40 hours/week with 12-hour weekday shifts and every other weekend, and both full-time and PRN get competitive pay plus benefits like medical/dental/vision options, retirement plans, PTO, and 401(k) with company contribution (for PRN).

Employer: H&R Block

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Type: Seasonal, Full-time (in-person)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

This is a front desk role during tax season where you greet clients, answer phones, schedule appointments, and keep the office running smoothly. It’s a good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and can work evenings and weekends; it can also be a stepping stone into tax prep or office leadership.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.