📅 Watch reptiles eat at Potato Creek State Park

Stop by the Potato Creek State Park Nature Center (25601 State Road 4, North Liberty, IN 46554) for the Cold-Blooded Buffet and watch some of the park’s resident reptiles and amphibians enjoy their live meals.

The program is:

Held at the Nature Center (about 10 minutes from the main entrance)

(about from the main entrance) Free , with regular park entrance fee ( $7 in-state, $9 out-of-state )

, with regular park entrance fee ( ) Open to all ages ; kids under 12 must be with an adult

; kids Part of the park’s interpretive programs, listed in Eastern Time

Nature Center hours in December:

Friday–Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET Monday–Thursday: Closed

During busy times, getting into the park and finding parking near the Nature Center can take longer, so plan to arrive early.