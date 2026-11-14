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North Liberty
📅 See reptiles fed live at Potato Creek Nature Center
12 days ago
📅 Watch reptiles eat at Potato Creek State Park
Stop by the Potato Creek State Park Nature Center (25601 State Road 4, North Liberty, IN 46554) for the Cold-Blooded Buffet and watch some of the park’s resident reptiles and amphibians enjoy their live meals.
The program is:
- Held at the Nature Center (about 10 minutes from the main entrance)
- Free, with regular park entrance fee ($7 in-state, $9 out-of-state)
- Open to all ages; kids under 12 must be with an adult
- Part of the park’s interpretive programs, listed in Eastern Time
Nature Center hours in December:
- Friday–Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
- Monday–Thursday: Closed
During busy times, getting into the park and finding parking near the Nature Center can take longer, so plan to arrive early.
More Info: Cold-Blooded Buffet, Potato Creek State Park - Sta...
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