💻 North Laurel MD Tech: Multiple High-Impact AI & Engineering Roles

North Laurel’s tech scene is buzzing with mission-focused work, especially around AI, data, and secure systems. If you want your code to matter in national security, space, or health, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: North Laurel, MD

North Laurel, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Design AI-driven workflows that speed up reverse engineering and security analysis. Great if you enjoy digging into binaries, finding vulnerabilities, and turning that work into automated tools and clear reports.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: North Laurel, MD

North Laurel, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Blend DSP and machine learning on complex sensor data like radar, RF, and imagery. Ideal for someone who likes prototyping in Python/C++/MATLAB and turning research ideas into real systems.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: North Laurel, MD

North Laurel, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Build secure, resilient networks for government and military use, including command-and-control and communications in tough, contested environments. Good fit if you enjoy systems integration, testing, and secure networking.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: North Laurel, MD

North Laurel, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Lead data governance and pipelines so research and AI teams can actually find and trust their data. Great for someone who loves metadata, data quality, and building clean, reusable datasets in secure environments.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: North Laurel, MD

North Laurel, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Own the AI compute platform that powers model training and deployment. Perfect if you’re hands-on with GPUs, Python, Jupyter, containers, and Kubernetes and like solving tricky performance issues.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: North Laurel, MD

North Laurel, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Architect and lead development of complex, mission-critical systems. Best for experienced engineers who enjoy full lifecycle work, mentoring others, and choosing the right tech for high-reliability projects.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: North Laurel, MD

North Laurel, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Make sure AI systems are safe, fair, secure, and reliable before they go live. Great if you care about AI ethics and can turn policy and governance rules into real tests, metrics, and guardrails.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: North Laurel, MD

North Laurel, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Focus on high-performance C++ for demanding national security, space, and health applications. Good match if you like modern C++, code quality, and mentoring while still being deep in the code.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: North Laurel, MD

North Laurel, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Build and optimize GPU-accelerated graphics and rendering for EO/IR simulations. Ideal for someone who enjoys shaders, performance tuning, and solving tough graphics pipeline bugs.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: North Laurel, MD

North Laurel, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Design multi-sensor tracking and fusion algorithms that combine radar, EO/IR, and more. Great if you like modeling, simulation, and working with noisy real-world data in a research-heavy setting.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a focused resume that highlights the exact tools and mission areas they mention.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.