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North Laurel
💻 North Laurel MD Tech: Multiple High-Impact AI & Engineering Roles
5 days ago
North Laurel’s tech scene is buzzing with mission-focused work, especially around AI, data, and secure systems. If you want your code to matter in national security, space, or health, these roles are worth a look.
AI Workflow Developer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: North Laurel, MD
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Design AI-driven workflows that speed up reverse engineering and security analysis. Great if you enjoy digging into binaries, finding vulnerabilities, and turning that work into automated tools and clear reports.
Applied Signal Processing and AI/ML Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: North Laurel, MD
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Blend DSP and machine learning on complex sensor data like radar, RF, and imagery. Ideal for someone who likes prototyping in Python/C++/MATLAB and turning research ideas into real systems.
Network Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: North Laurel, MD
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Build secure, resilient networks for government and military use, including command-and-control and communications in tough, contested environments. Good fit if you enjoy systems integration, testing, and secure networking.
Data Curation Architect
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: North Laurel, MD
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Lead data governance and pipelines so research and AI teams can actually find and trust their data. Great for someone who loves metadata, data quality, and building clean, reusable datasets in secure environments.
AI Solutions Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: North Laurel, MD
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Own the AI compute platform that powers model training and deployment. Perfect if you’re hands-on with GPUs, Python, Jupyter, containers, and Kubernetes and like solving tricky performance issues.
Senior Software Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: North Laurel, MD
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Architect and lead development of complex, mission-critical systems. Best for experienced engineers who enjoy full lifecycle work, mentoring others, and choosing the right tech for high-reliability projects.
AI Assurance Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: North Laurel, MD
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Make sure AI systems are safe, fair, secure, and reliable before they go live. Great if you care about AI ethics and can turn policy and governance rules into real tests, metrics, and guardrails.
Senior C++ Software Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: North Laurel, MD
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on high-performance C++ for demanding national security, space, and health applications. Good match if you like modern C++, code quality, and mentoring while still being deep in the code.
Graphics Software Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: North Laurel, MD
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Build and optimize GPU-accelerated graphics and rendering for EO/IR simulations. Ideal for someone who enjoys shaders, performance tuning, and solving tough graphics pipeline bugs.
Tracking Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: North Laurel, MD
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Design multi-sensor tracking and fusion algorithms that combine radar, EO/IR, and more. Great if you like modeling, simulation, and working with noisy real-world data in a research-heavy setting.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a focused resume that highlights the exact tools and mission areas they mention.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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